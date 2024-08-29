Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.16.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

