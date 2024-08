Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) Shares Up 15.9%

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$95.00 and last traded at C$95.00. 213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.00.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.26.

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization products for gastroenterology, endoscopy, dermatology, and healthtech worldwide. The company offers Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol, a once-daily mesalamine tablet approved to help get active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis into remission; Lumeblue (methylene blue MMX), a diagnostic drug to enhance pre-cancerous and cancerous detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy; Uceris/Cortiment, an oral tablet formulation which delivers budesonide directly to the lumen of the colon; Aemcolo/Relafalk, a GI antibiotic with MMX® technology and is approved for the treatment of travellers' diarrhoea; Winlevi, a prescription medicine used on the skin to treat acne vulgaris; Eleview, a medical device, which enables the safer and faster removal of colonic lesions; and GI Genius, a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps during colonoscopy.

