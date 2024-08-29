CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH opened at $1.34 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.28.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

