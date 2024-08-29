CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
CPSH opened at $1.34 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.28.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
