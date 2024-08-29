Critical Analysis: Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) & Visionary (NASDAQ:GV)

Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Visionary alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Visionary has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary N/A N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education -14.33% -5.22% -1.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.7% of Visionary shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Visionary shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Visionary and Bright Scholar Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary $9.38 million 0.81 $1.02 million N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education $2.21 billion 0.03 -$54.44 million ($1.55) -1.25

Visionary has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Scholar Education.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Visionary and Bright Scholar Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Scholar Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Visionary beats Bright Scholar Education on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Bright Scholar Education

(Get Free Report)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services. It also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, and international education consulting services, as well as career counselling and international contest training services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.