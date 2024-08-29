Critical Survey: MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) vs. PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and PagSeguro Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.51 million 4.39 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.04 PagSeguro Digital $9.39 billion 0.38 $331.23 million $1.11 9.82

Volatility and Risk

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.31, suggesting that its share price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MSP Recovery and PagSeguro Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A PagSeguro Digital 0 1 7 0 2.88

PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $16.19, indicating a potential upside of 48.58%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76% PagSeguro Digital 10.70% 14.51% 3.72%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats MSP Recovery on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.