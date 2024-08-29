Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTH. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from $2.60 to $0.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.95 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of CYTH opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,720.76% and a negative return on equity of 2,741.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund VI Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

