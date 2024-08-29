Davis Rea LTD. Sells 2,597 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $635.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $222.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

