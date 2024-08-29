DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Javier Rodriguez Sells 32,176 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DaVita Stock Up 0.6 %

DVA opened at $154.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average is $137.28. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $156.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. TD Cowen raised their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

