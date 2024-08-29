DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00076650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007715 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)"

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

