Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $5.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.64.
DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
DH opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
