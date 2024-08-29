Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Digerati Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.27.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.