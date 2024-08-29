Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.56-3.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-6% yr/yr ~$3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.560-3.720 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.6 %

DCI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.39. 19,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

