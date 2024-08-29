Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.22

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.22 and traded as high as $83.84. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $83.22, with a volume of 126,387 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDY. Barclays upped their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $919.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $189,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

