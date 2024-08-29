Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,578,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 583,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,473 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.