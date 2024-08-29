Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 12,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Electro Optic Systems Price Performance
EOPSF stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Electro Optic Systems has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.
About Electro Optic Systems
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electro Optic Systems
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.