Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aug 29th, 2024

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 12,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Electro Optic Systems Price Performance

EOPSF stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Electro Optic Systems has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates in Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

