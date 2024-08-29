Electroneum Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $28.95 million and $825,118.74 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000906 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,412,855 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

