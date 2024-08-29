Energi Market Cap Hits $6.35 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $463,181.21 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Energi alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00039676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,243,014 coins and its circulating supply is 80,242,286 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.