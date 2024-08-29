EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,860,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 263,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.