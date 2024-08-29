Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $44.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.