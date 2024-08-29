ether.fi (ETHFI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $161.55 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002326 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ether.fi has a market cap of $161.55 million and approximately $58.97 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 999,999,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 999,999,686.785753 with 174,633,915.31764483 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.36530529 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $64,050,186.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ether.fi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

