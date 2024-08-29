Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $30.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 39.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $35.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

