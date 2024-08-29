Everscale Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $113.98 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $113.98 million and $470,658.13 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

