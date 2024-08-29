Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

