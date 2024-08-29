Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $148.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $139.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97. Expedia Group has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,970. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

