Financial Comparison: Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) versus Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -55.74% -183.68% -57.40% Opera 41.00% 19.52% 17.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Opera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $5.64 million 3.21 -$6.86 million ($1.65) -1.45 Opera $427.25 million 3.02 $153.30 million $1.88 7.76

Analyst Recommendations

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Duos Technologies Group and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00

Opera has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.75%. Given Opera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Duos Technologies Group.

Volatility & Risk

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opera beats Duos Technologies Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

