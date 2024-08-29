Financial Survey: Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) versus Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -133.33% Voyager Therapeutics 6.28% 3.31% 2.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kiromic BioPharma and Voyager Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 174.78%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Voyager Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$20.95 million ($9.90) -0.19 Voyager Therapeutics $250.01 million 1.42 $132.33 million ($0.05) -129.77

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kiromic BioPharma. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company develops VY-FXN01, which is in preclinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia; and GBA1 gene replacement to treat parkinson's disease and is in preclinical trial. Further, it provides research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Alexion; AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

