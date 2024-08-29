First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

AIRR opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

