Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

FIVE stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

