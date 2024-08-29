Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

