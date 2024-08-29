Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Short Interest Up 12,543.2% in August

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, a growth of 12,543.2% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Forza X1 alerts:

Forza X1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRZA opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 32.95 and a current ratio of 34.27. Forza X1 has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

About Forza X1

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.