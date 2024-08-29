Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.30 (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 2.30 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of FEDU stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 4,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $22.70.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile
