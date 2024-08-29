FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.65% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 676.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 343,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 298,982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 3,710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 370,139 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,378. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.