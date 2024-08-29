FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.65% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 676.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 343,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 298,982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 3,710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 370,139 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,378. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.
