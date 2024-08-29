G999 Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $13.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00039676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

