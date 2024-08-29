Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.46 million and a P/E ratio of -33.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,849 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $11,487,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $10,665,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $3,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

