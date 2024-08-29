Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 405.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNLX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.57. Genelux has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $108,939.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,048,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,683.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 108,936 shares of company stock worth $237,228 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

