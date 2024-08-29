Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Genelux alerts:

GNLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genelux

Genelux Trading Down 5.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Genelux

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.57. Genelux has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,048,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,683.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,936 shares of company stock valued at $237,228. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Genelux by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.