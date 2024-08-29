Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Up 14,300.0% in August

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 14,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Giga-tronics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GIGA opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Giga-tronics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
Giga-tronics Company Profile
