Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Up 14,300.0% in August

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 14,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGA opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Giga-tronics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built electronic equipment, automated test, power electronics, supply and distribution solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Precision Electronic Solutions, and Power Electronics & Displays.

