GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $58.00 at TD Cowen

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s current price.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. GitLab has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after buying an additional 3,096,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $76,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $49,196,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

