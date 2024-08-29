Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 66,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

