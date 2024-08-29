Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the July 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTY. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.