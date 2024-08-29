Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 20,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,858,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,901,788.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 44,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,956. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 41,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 191.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 771,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 507,377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Granite FO LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,132,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

