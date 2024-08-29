Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,300 shares, a growth of 2,481.1% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 38.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GNLN opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.77. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $21.80.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($9.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 216.53% and a negative net margin of 63.60%.
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.
