Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.67

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.67 and traded as high as $13.96. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 108,485 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $487.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

