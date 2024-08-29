Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.420-2.700 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Guess? Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GES traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.29. 197,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

