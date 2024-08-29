Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,075,500 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the July 31st total of 4,426,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.8 days.
Haidilao International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.
About Haidilao International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Haidilao International
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.