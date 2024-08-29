Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,075,500 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the July 31st total of 4,426,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.8 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

