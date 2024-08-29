HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

