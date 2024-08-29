HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
OKYO Pharma Price Performance
OKYO Pharma stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. OKYO Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.07.
OKYO Pharma Company Profile
