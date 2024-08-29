Head-To-Head Comparison: Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) vs. Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) and Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 20.75% 5.90% 3.57% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hennessy Advisors and Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $27.13 million 2.78 $4.77 million $0.68 14.43 Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund $66.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hennessy Advisors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund was formed on April 30, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

