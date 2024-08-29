Head to Head Contrast: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -44.02% -28.29% -14.73% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Microvast and Hoku, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,542.34%.

20.7% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -15, meaning that its stock price is 1,600% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Hoku’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $349.72 million 0.25 -$106.34 million ($0.32) -0.86 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Summary

Microvast beats Hoku on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port vehicles, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks. It operates China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Microvast Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

