Head-To-Head Survey: Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) & DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital and DigitalBridge Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $15.09 million 6.44 $25.33 million $2.20 4.67 DigitalBridge Group $1.08 billion 2.00 $185.28 million $1.55 8.02

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalBridge Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital 27.61% 11.97% 4.89% DigitalBridge Group 26.64% 3.14% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Capital and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalBridge Group 0 0 7 1 3.13

DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $19.22, indicating a potential upside of 54.62%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Great Elm Capital.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Great Elm Capital pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DigitalBridge Group pays out 2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Great Elm Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

